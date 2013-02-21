BRIEF-Times Property Holdings clarifies on issues regarding high concentration of shareholding
* Inside Information Announcement Resolving Of High Concentration Of Shareholding
STOCKHOLM Feb 21 Hakon Invest : * Sweden's competition authority has approved Hakon invest's acquisition of the
remaining shares in retailer ICA by leaving its assessment of concentration without action * Deal still needs approval from the competition authority in Norway and Swedish Financial Authority.
* Inside Information Announcement Resolving Of High Concentration Of Shareholding
DUBAI, June 1 Saudi Arabian water and power utility Marafiq is seeking a financial adviser for acquisitions and other deals that could include the company floating a stake on the stock market, according to financial sources.