STOCKHOLM, March 5 Hakon Invest : * The competition authority in Norway approves Hakon invest's acquisition of

the remaining shares in ICA * Hakon Invest's acquisition of shares in ICA is also conditioned upon ownership assessment in ICA Banken by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and upon the approval by an ICA Retailers Association members' meeting of the ICA Retailers Association's participation in the planned Hakon Invest share issue.