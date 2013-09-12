NEW YORK, Sept 12 Oil and natural gas producer
Halcón Resources Corp plans to cut its 2014 capital
budget by 15 percent from the current level, its chief executive
said on Thursday.
The company, which operates oil and natural gas wells in
North Dakota, Texas and Ohio, is spending about $1.38 billion
this year on drilling and completion of wells.
During a presentation to the Barclays Energy-Power
Conference, Halcón CEO Floyd Wilson said the company would
reduce 2014 capital spending by about 15 percent.
Wilson also said production at the company's El Halcón shale
field in Texas is "significantly higher" than it was at the end
of the second quarter, when it was 1,640 barrels of oil
equivalent per day.