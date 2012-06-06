June 6 Halcon Resources Corp said it
would buy an operated interest in oil and gas leases in East
Texas in a deal valued at $377.8 million, as it looks to beef up
its portfolio of oil and gas assets.
The company said it would pay $222 million in cash and issue
about 16.5 million shares to buy the interest in the assets that
cover 16,365 net acres in East Texas.
Net daily production from the assets was about 2,000 barrels
of oil equivalent per day at the start of June. The deal is
expected to close in the third quarter.
The company, formerly known as Ram Energy Resources, bought
GeoResources Inc in a $973 million deal in April and purchased
oil and gas leases for $194 million last month.
Chief Executive Floyd Wilson plans to build a portfolio of
liquids-rich assets before putting Halcon on the block a few
years later.
Halcon Resources shares closed at $9.44 on Tuesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.