Jan 8 Oil and gas producer Halcon Resources Corp
said it would further cut its drilling and completion
budget for 2015, responding to the continuing fall in oil
prices.
Halcon said on Thursday it now expected to spend between
$375 million to $425 million, down from its earlier forecast of
$750 million to $800 million.
The midpoint of the earlier forecast on Nov. 10 was $175
million below the company's 2014 budget plan of $950 million.
U.S. oil and gas producers have scaled back their capital
spending as global crude prices have slumped more than
50 percent since June.
Crude prices have declined nearly 38 percent since Nov. 10.
The company, which operates in the Bakken in North Dakota
and Eagle Ford in Texas, said it now planned to operate an
average of two rigs in the Fort Berthold area and one rig in El
Halcón in 2015, compared with the six rigs planned earlier.
Halcon said on Thursday it expected to produce an average of
40,000-45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). The
company forecast production of 40,000 boepd-42,000 boepd for
2014.
Up to Thursday's close, Houston-based Halcon's stock had
fallen more than 50 percent since Nov. 10.
