NEW ORLEANS, March 24 More work needs to be done
to develop Halcón Resources Corp's oil and natural gas
assets before the company can be sold, Chief Executive Floyd
Wilson said on Monday.
Executives have long stated that their endgame for the
company, formed in 2011, would be a sale, although weak well
results in Ohio's Utica shale formation have hampered that goal.
The company's stock is down 45 percent in the past year.
"Our model is still to look for a sale at some point in the
future," Wilson said in an interview on Monday at the Howard
Weil energy conference in New Orleans.
