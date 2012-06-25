* Sees 2012 output 9,000-11,000 boe/d vs 4,121 boe/d in 2011
* Sees Q2 output 3,900-4000 boe/d
June 25 Halcon Resources Corp forecast
2012 production to more than double as the oil and gas producer
expects to benefit from recent acquisitions in liquids-rich
shale acreages.
The company, formerly known as Ram Energy Resources, expects
2012 production to rise to a range of 9,000 to 11,000 barrels of
oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 4,121 boe/d last year.
Halcon acquired interests in certain oil and gas acreages in
Eastern Ohio in May. It bought GeoResources Inc in
April.
The Houston-based company expects second-quarter production
of 3,900-4,000 boe/d. It produced 380,000 boe in the year-ago
quarter.
Shares of the company closed at $10.75 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.