By Ernest Scheyder
May 7 Oil and natural gas producer Halcón
Resources Corp on Wednesday posted an adjusted profit in
the first quarter that was higher than expected as a jump in
production offset steep impairment charges.
But the company also reported a net loss of $77.9 million,
or 19 cents per share, in the quarter compared with net income
of $5.5 million, or a penny per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding more than $90 million in hedging and impairment
charges, Halcón earned 3 cents per share.
By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 2 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Halcón said production in the first quarter soared 41
percent to 36,622 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed),
nearly all of which came from the company's operations in North
Dakota and Texas.
The company expects to produce between 39,000 boed and
41,000 boed in the second quarter.
"Our persistent focus on improving returns via technological
innovation and good old fashioned hard work is beginning to pay
off," Halcón Chief Executive Floyd Wilson said in a statement.
Halcón recently decided to mothball its underperforming
142,000 acres in Ohio's Utica field, assets that Wilson
described in a March interview as "average."
Shares of Halcón rose 1.7 percent to $5.38 in after-hours
trading. As of Wednesday's close, the stock had gained 37
percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by G Crosse and Chris
Reese)