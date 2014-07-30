July 30 Halcón Resources Corp, which
produces oil in North Dakota and Texas, posted a quarterly loss
on Wednesday due to a $106 million loss on oil and natural gas
derivatives.
The company reported a net loss of $73.3 million, or 18
cents per share in the second quarter, compared with a net
profit of $36.4 million, or 8 cents per share, in the year-ago
period.
Excluding the derivative charges and other one-time items,
the company earned 7 cents per share.
Production jumped 44 percent to 42,055 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boe/d).
Halcón said it expects to produce between 41,000 to 43,000
boe/d in the third quarter.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)