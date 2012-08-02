* Second-quarter loss $0.59/share vs EPS $0.34 last year

Aug 2 Oil and gas producer Halcon Resources Corp , formerly Ram Energy Resources, reported a quarterly loss after incurring a charge of $87.3 million related to a non-cash preferred dividend.

Halcon was formed after the former chairman of Petrohawk Energy, Floyd Wilson, took Ram Energy Resources private in a $550 million deal in December.

The April-June net loss attributable to common stockholders was $79.7 million, or 59 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $8.9 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 2 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 2 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 17 percent to $23.3 million, while operating expenses rose 53 percent to $30.5 million.

Halcon's shares closed at $6.26 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.