SINGAPORE Jan 15 Singapore-based rubber company
Halcyon Agri Corporation Ltd said on Friday it was
talking with Sinochem International Corp on a
potential sale of a controlling stake to the Chinese company.
Halcyon has also been talking to Sinochem about a possible
strategic transaction, which could involve the combination of
the company, Sinochem's interests in GMG Global Ltd,
and certain rubber assets of Sinochem.
Singapore-listed GMG Global is a subsidiary of Sinochem
International, which is part of the Sinochem Group, China's
fourth-largest oil company.
Shares in Halcyon, which has a market capitalisation of $288
million, shot up nearly 9 percent on Tuesday, before trading was
halted. Shares in GMG, with a market value of $176 million,
jumped 10 percent on the day.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)