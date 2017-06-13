June 13 Petra Dismorr, the director of Citigroup
Inc's EMEA Capital Introductions unit, will join hedge
fund Halcyon Capital Management as head of EMEA sales, a source
with knowledge of the matter said.
Dismorr will join Halcyon's London office in September, the
source said.
Halcyon, founded in 1981, manages over $9 billion in assets.
A spokesman at Halcyon decline to comment.
Dismorr has left her role at Citi, two sources confirmed,
while one of the sources said Citi would replace Dismorr.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru and Maiya Keidan in
London; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)