SINGAPORE, June 20 Shares in Halcyon Agri Corp Ltd dropped as much as 10.8 percent on Friday after the company announced that it had offered to buy rubber processing plants in Indonesia for S$450 million ($359.91 million).

Halcyon shares fell to as low as S$0.87 in early trade, retreating from a one-year high of S$0.975 hit on Wednesday before the company requested a trading halt.

($1 = 1.2503 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Paul Tait)