(Adds details, shares, )
By Rujun Shen and Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, June 18 Singapore-listed rubber firm
Halcyon Agri Corp Ltd is in talks to buy rubber
processing plants in Indonesia from Lee Rubber for S$400 million
to S$500 million ($320 million -$400 million), three people
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the session, the rubber processor and trader
requested a halt in the trading of its shares in Singapore
pending an announcement.
Before the suspension Halcyon shares rose as much as 7.7
percent to a one-year high of S$0.975, valuing the company at
S$386.1 million.
Halcyon, which owns and operates three natural rubber
processing factories in Indonesia and two plants in Malaysia,
has been seeking to acquire rubber processing assets to fuel its
expansion, taking advantage of a weak rubber market.
Prices of rubber have fallen to their lowest since 2009 due
largely to concerns over easing economic growth in top consumer
China and a global oversupply
Halcyon declined to comment on the purchase plan, although
last week it said that the company was in talks on a potential
acquisition of assets and properties, in a response to a query
from the Singapore Exchange.
Halcyon debuted on the Singapore Exchange in February last
year. Its top shareholders includes Singapore-based private
equity firm Credence Partners.
Privately-owned Lee Rubber, one of the oldest rubber trading
companies in Asia, could not be immediately reached for comment.
($1 = 1.2503 Singapore Dollars)
(Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by Louise
Heavens)