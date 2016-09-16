UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
FRANKFURT, Sept 16 Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen raised its offer for Swedish brake systems maker Haldex to 120 Swedish crowns ($14.03) per share, it said on Friday, hoping to prevail against a higher counterbid made from German rival Knorr-Bremse.
"ZF is as determined as Knorr-Bremse to take over Haldex," a person close to ZF said, just ahead of the group's official announcement of a higher offer.
ZF holds already holds 21.24 percent of all Haldex shares and has received all necessary clearances, approvals and decisions, including from competition authorities, it said in a statement. ($1 = 8.5518 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.