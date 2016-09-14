BRIEF-Maoye Commercial to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
FRANKFURT, Sept 14 German automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen has hiked its offer for Swedish brake systems rival Haldex to 110 Swedish crowns ($12.91) a share, drawing level with a rival bid from Germany's Knorr-Bremse.
Haldex's board has unanimously recommended to accept the ZF offer, ZF said in a statement on Wednesday.
ZF already holds 4.18 percent of Haldex's share capital and shareholders representing 17.06 percent of the share capital in Haldex have entered into agreements with ZF.
ZF's offer is subject to the condition of receiving more than 50 percent of Haldex's shares.
($1 = 8.5189 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
* Says its unit will invest 60 million yuan to set up a Wuhan-based network technology co with partner