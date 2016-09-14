FRANKFURT, Sept 14 German automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen has hiked its offer for Swedish brake systems rival Haldex to 110 Swedish crowns ($12.91) a share, drawing level with a rival bid from Germany's Knorr-Bremse.

Haldex's board has unanimously recommended to accept the ZF offer, ZF said in a statement on Wednesday.

ZF already holds 4.18 percent of Haldex's share capital and shareholders representing 17.06 percent of the share capital in Haldex have entered into agreements with ZF.

ZF's offer is subject to the condition of receiving more than 50 percent of Haldex's shares.

($1 = 8.5189 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)