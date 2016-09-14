* ZF hikes offer to 110 Swedish crowns from 100 crowns
* Lowers acceptance threshold to 50 pct vs 90 pct
* Haldex board recommends ZF's offer to shareholders
* Major shareholders agree to tender shares to ZF
(Adds Knorr may raise offer, according to sources)
By Arno Schuetze and Johannes Hellstrom
FRANKFURT/STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 German car
components maker ZF Friedrichshafen has raised its
offer for Swedish brake systems maker Haldex to 4.86
billion Swedish crowns ($572 million), matching a rival bid from
Germany's Knorr-Bremse.
Haldex's board unanimously backed ZF's offer, saying on
Wednesday it was less likely to be scuppered by anti-trust
regulators although both companies were now offering the same
amount of money.
Knorr-Bremse said it had taken note of ZF's raised offer and
was considering what to do next, adding it was still convinced
its bid offered Haldex better prospects in the long run than
ZF's.
According to people close to the situation Knorr-Bremse is
considering raising its bid and any such sweetened offer would
be put forward within days, but no decision has been taken yet.
Haldex's shares were up 1.3 percent at 116.25 crowns by 1319
GMT, suggesting investors are hopeful of a still higher offer,
Knorr-Bremse having trumped ZF with an offer of 110 Swedish
crowns a share last week.
But in Haldex's view Knorr-Bremse's offer runs a significant
risk of requiring a lengthy vetting by competition regulators
that could last six months or longer, although Knorr Bremse is
optimistic it would be able to clear any potential antitrust
hurdles.
ZF already has regulatory clearances from all relevant
authorities except Russia, whose approval it expects to receive
by the end of the week, ZF Chief Executive Stefan Sommer told
journalists on a conference call.
ZF also lowered the minimum number of shares needed for the
takeover to go through to 50 percent of Haldex's capital from 90
percent previously, saying its priority was to gain a majority
stake in the group.
It already owns about 4.2 percent of the shares and has also
secured commitments from Haldex shareholders representing just
over 17 percent of stock to tender their shares to ZF,
irrespective of a potential sweetened bid from Knorr-Bremse.
Even if Knorr-Bremse were to win in the bidding it would
have to deal with ZF as a major Haldex shareholder, who might
seek to influence strategic decisions such as potential
antitrust-related divestments, people close to the matter said.
($1 = 8.5189 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Maria Sheahan; Additional
reporting by Ilona Wissenbach in Frankfurt and Johannes
Hellstrom in Stockholm; Editing by Mark Potter, Greg Mahlich)