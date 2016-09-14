* ZF hikes offer to 110 Swedish crowns from 100 crowns

* Lowers acceptance threshold to 50 pct vs 90 pct

* Haldex board recommends ZF's offer to shareholders

* Major shareholders agree to tender shares to ZF (Adds Knorr may raise offer, according to sources)

By Arno Schuetze and Johannes Hellstrom

FRANKFURT/STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 German car components maker ZF Friedrichshafen has raised its offer for Swedish brake systems maker Haldex to 4.86 billion Swedish crowns ($572 million), matching a rival bid from Germany's Knorr-Bremse.

Haldex's board unanimously backed ZF's offer, saying on Wednesday it was less likely to be scuppered by anti-trust regulators although both companies were now offering the same amount of money.

Knorr-Bremse said it had taken note of ZF's raised offer and was considering what to do next, adding it was still convinced its bid offered Haldex better prospects in the long run than ZF's.

According to people close to the situation Knorr-Bremse is considering raising its bid and any such sweetened offer would be put forward within days, but no decision has been taken yet.

Haldex's shares were up 1.3 percent at 116.25 crowns by 1319 GMT, suggesting investors are hopeful of a still higher offer, Knorr-Bremse having trumped ZF with an offer of 110 Swedish crowns a share last week.

But in Haldex's view Knorr-Bremse's offer runs a significant risk of requiring a lengthy vetting by competition regulators that could last six months or longer, although Knorr Bremse is optimistic it would be able to clear any potential antitrust hurdles.

ZF already has regulatory clearances from all relevant authorities except Russia, whose approval it expects to receive by the end of the week, ZF Chief Executive Stefan Sommer told journalists on a conference call.

ZF also lowered the minimum number of shares needed for the takeover to go through to 50 percent of Haldex's capital from 90 percent previously, saying its priority was to gain a majority stake in the group.

It already owns about 4.2 percent of the shares and has also secured commitments from Haldex shareholders representing just over 17 percent of stock to tender their shares to ZF, irrespective of a potential sweetened bid from Knorr-Bremse.

Even if Knorr-Bremse were to win in the bidding it would have to deal with ZF as a major Haldex shareholder, who might seek to influence strategic decisions such as potential antitrust-related divestments, people close to the matter said. ($1 = 8.5189 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Ilona Wissenbach in Frankfurt and Johannes Hellstrom in Stockholm; Editing by Mark Potter, Greg Mahlich)