By Johannes Hellstrom and Mia Shanley

STOCKHOLM Aug 4 German automotive supplier ZF offered 4.4 billion crowns ($515 million) in cash for Swedish brake systems group Haldex on Thursday, topping an earlier bid by SAF-Holland.

Haldex's board of directors said in a statement it had recommended its shareholders approve the ZF offer and reject SAF-Holland's July bid.

Haldex shares, which had been trading far above SAF-Holland's 4.2 billion crown bid made on July 14, rose as much as 1.7 percent to 106 crowns on Thursday.

That put the shares firmly above ZF's 100 crown per share offer - a sign that market players expected a still higher bid.

At 1007 GMT, Haldex shares were down 0.2 percent at 104 crowns.

"We have taken note of the offer," SAF-Holland said on Thursday, offering no further comment.

SAF-Holland's shares were up nearly 3 percent in Frankfurt.

ZF said Haldex chairman Goran Carlson, one of the Swedish firm's largest owners with 5.7 percent of shares, had agreed to accept the offer unless a higher bid comes.

AFA Forsakring and Didner & Gerge Fonder, both among Haldex's three largest owners, could not immediately be reached for a comment.

Haldex said in July it had been approached by two suitors including SAF-Holland, but did not name ZF at the time.

ZF, which acquired TRW Automotive last year, said Haldex's brakes and air suspensions business would fit well into its portfolio.

"We believe that our businesses are truly complementary and that a combination will offer unique value for all stakeholders. We are confident that we will be able to continue to develop Haldex's market position under ZF ownership," ZF CEO Stefan Sommer said in a statement.

ZF also said it planned to invest in Haldex, not cut costs.

Haldex, giving the rationale for recommending the ZF offer, said it had considered risks associated with operating in a highly competitive automotive market with tight margins.

"Because of its relatively small size, Haldex is more exposed to these risks than other larger players in the market," it said in a statement.

ZF has a global workforce of around 138,300 in some 40 countries and reported sales of 29.2 billion euros in 2015.

Haldex, a leading supplier of brake adjusters, has 2,200 employees in 18 countries.

ZF's cash offer represented a premium of 17.3 percent compared to Haldex's closing price of SEK 85.25 on July 13, the last trading day before SAF-Holland's offer.

That compares with recent deals such as Finland's Scanfil , which paid a 27 percent premium for Sweden's Partnertech last year.

Premiums in initial offers for metal-powder maker Hoganas and humidity control firm Munters were 17 percent and 30 percent respectively. Both ended up being bought out at a higher price.

The acceptance period will start on August 22 and expire on or around September 30.

Haldex has retained Lazard as financial adviser and Mannheimer Swartling as legal adviser. Citigroup is acting as financial advisor for ZF and Linklaters is acting as legal adviser. (Additional reporting by Alexander Huebner in Frankfurt; Editing by Adrian Croft)