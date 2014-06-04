LONDON, June 4 Bicycles-to-car-parts group
Halfords on Wednesday said it had bought Boardman Bikes,
the range founded by British Olympic gold medallist Chris
Boardman.
Halfords declined to comment on the price paid for the
business but a source close to the company told Reuters the deal
was worth between 10 and 15 million pounds ($25 million).
Halfords has seen cycling sales rise sharply as the sport's
popularity has grown on the back of British successes in the
London 2012 Olympics and the Tour de France.
To take further advantage it has broadened its model range,
particularly for women and young cyclists, and is selling more
clothing and accessories.
"Our investment in Boardman Bikes, which have been ridden by
multiple Olympic and world champions, demonstrates our growing
position as a specialist cycling retailer," Halfords chief
executive Matt Davies said in a statement.
Halfords already exclusively sells the Boardman Performance
Series, which go for up to 1,800 pounds, in the UK and Ireland,
while a more expensive series is sold at independent retailers
both in Britain and the United States.
It does not currently plan to bring the higher priced range
in store.
The group said the deal did not change guidance for its
current fiscal year. Shares in the firm were down 1 percent to
491.7 pence at 1133 GMT.
($1 = 0.5974 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment, Editing by Paul Sandle)