LONDON Oct 3 Britain's Halfords Group
picked former Pets at Home boss Matt Davies as its new chief
executive, to drive a sales recovery at the car parts and cycles
retailer.
The company, which trades from more than 460 stores in
Britain and Ireland, has been run by chairman Dennis Millard
since former chief executive David Wild stepped down in July
after quarterly underlying sales fell sharply.
Davies, who takes the helm on Thursday, was chief executive
of Pets At Home for eight years until April 2012.
He expanded the pets retailer to more than 300 stores from
140, and he left one year after it was sold to private equity
group Kohlberg Kravis Roberts in April 2011 for a reported 955
million pounds ($1.5 billion), Halfords said.
Shares in Halfords, which is due to give a trading update on
Thursday, have gained ground since Wild's departure in July.
They closed at 266 pence on Wednesday, still below the 297
pence level at which they traded at a year ago, valuing the
business at about 522 million pounds.