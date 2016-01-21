* Cycling-related sales returned to growth in Q3
* Motoring products sales hurt by mild winter
* Shares rise up to 11 percent
(Adds detail, CEO, analyst comment, shares)
By James Davey
LONDON, Jan 21 British retailer Halfords
reported a fall in sales of motoring products in the Christmas
quarter, but a recovery in cycling-related sales and cost
savings left its full-year profit forecast intact, sending its
shares up to 11 percent higher.
In November, the bikes to car parts retailer had reported a
near 6 percent fall in first-half profit, blaming a sharp
drop-off in bicycle sales over the summer.
But it said on Thursday underlying cycling-related sales had
returned to growth in the 15-weeks to Jan. 15, its fiscal third
quarter, and Chief Executive Jill McDonald told reporters the
firm had won market share.
Halfords said overall retail sales at stores open more than
a year were flat in the third quarter, an improvement on a
second-quarter fall of 0.6 percent.
Like-for-like sales of motoring products fell 0.6 percent,
while cycling-related sales were up 1.1 percent.
"We are pleased with the group's performance, given the
unprecedented weather conditions," said McDonald, who joined
from fast-food chain McDonald's in May.
She said motoring product sales suffered from December being
the warmest since records began, given a clear correlation
between temperature and demand for winter related products, such
as de-icer, screenwash and batteries.
However, she remained optimistic on prospects for the UK
motoring market, noting a record 2.6 million new car
registrations in 2015 and favourable trends such as more miles
being driven, lower oil prices, the increasing complexity of car
parts and the move away from "do-it-yourself" to "do-it-for-me".
At the company's smaller car repair unit Autocentres,
like-for-like sales increased 1.9 percent, a ninth straight
quarter of underlying growth.
Halfords expects to make a pretax profit in the current year
of between 78 million and 82 million pounds ($110-116 million),
down from 84.1 million pounds last year.
It kept its retail gross margin forecast for a drop of 0.25
to 0.75 percentage points but cut its retail operating cost
growth forecast to 1 to 2 percent from 2.5 to 3.5 percent.
Shares in Halfords, down a quarter in the three months
preceding Thursday's update, were up 31 pence at 355.4 pence at
1025 GMT, valuing the business at 707 million pounds.
"Valuation does not reflect Halfords' cash generation and
the fact it may start returning surplus cash in FY16," said
Investec analyst Kate Calvert, who has a 'buy' rating on the
stock.
($1 = 0.7061 pounds)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich and Mark Potter)