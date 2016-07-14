* Says will benefit if more Britons holiday at home
* Higher sourcing costs will hurt profit
* Q1 underlying retail sales down 0.2 pct
* Shares down 1.8 pct, down 39 pct year-on-year
(Recasts with CEO, analyst comment, shares)
By James Davey
LONDON, July 14 British bicycles to car parts
retailer Halfords could benefit from the country's vote
to leave the European Union if the fall in sterling means more
Britons opt to holiday in the UK rather than overseas, its boss
said on Thursday.
The pound has tumbled to 31-year lows against the U.S.
dollar since the EU referendum on June 23 and has also fallen
versus the euro, making foreign holidays more expensive.
"Within the more discretionary categories, such as cycling,
roof boxes and camping, there are opportunities to grow if more
people choose to holiday in the UK rather than abroad," said
Chief Executive Jill McDonald after the company gave an update
on first-quarter trading.
Halfords also said sterling's weakness would raise sourcing
costs which will have a negative impact on profit.
McDonald said Halfords had benefited from the so-called
"staycation" effect in previous years when the economic climate
has been tough.
"It's not just a vague hope, it's something that we have
seen historically," she told reporters, noting that the group's
car maintenance business would also benefit if more people
travel around Britain.
McDonald's view is supported by some analysts.
"We expect summer 2017 to be a 'staycation' year. Halfords
is well-positioned to benefit from this trend and has defensive
earnings in a weak demand environment given its needs-driven
offer," Investec analyst Kate Calvert said, referring to
essential purchases.
But Halfords is facing higher sourcing costs because of
sterling's weakness.
The retailer buys about 200 million pounds ($265 million) of
goods a year in dollars.
In June, it outlined a net impact of 3 million pounds on
profit for its 2016-17 financial year at a pound/dollar rate of
1.45. On Thursday, it said that more than 75 percent of its
dollar purchases were hedged at around $1.45. The pound
was trading at $1.32.
If the pound remains weaker than $1.45 it may have a small
further impact on the company's profit, depending on the extent
to which it can be mitigated, it said.
Halfords' shares, which have lost 39 percent of their value
over the last year, were down 1.8 percent at 329 pence by 0937
GMT, valuing the business at 660 million pounds.
Halfords said overall retail sales at stores open more than
a year fell 0.2 percent in the 13 weeks to July 1, adjusted for
the timing of Easter. That compares with growth of 1.1 percent
in the fourth quarter of its 2015-16 year.
Bike sales fell 4 percent on a like-for-like basis, affected
by poor weather in April and late June, but in car maintenance
sales of bulbs, blades and batteries and service-related sales
increased, it said.
($1 = 0.7559 pounds)
(Editing by Susan Fenton and Jane Merriman)