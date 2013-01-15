* Group lfl +1.0 pct for 15 weeks to Jan. 11
* Group total revenue up 1.6 pct
* Group FY pretax profit range upgraded to 68-72 mln stg
LONDON, Jan 15 British bicycles-to-car-parts
group Halfords edged up its profit expectations for the
full-year after enjoying healthy sales in car maintenance and
top bike ranges in the Christmas quarter.
The firm, which trades from over 460 Halfords stores in the
UK and Ireland as well as over 260 Autocentres, said on Tuesday
sales at stores open over a year rose 1.0 percent in the 15
weeks to Jan. 11, its fiscal third quarter.
The group, which is to begin hosting driving tests from its
sites in England next month, said its retail revenue performance
meant it would upgrade its pretax profit guidance range for the
year to March 2013 to 68-72 million pounds ($115.68 million), up
from a previous range of 66-70 million.
The sales rise is however a sharp slowdown on a 5.6 percent
hike in its second quarter, when Britain's cycling success in
the Tour de France and London Olympics sparked big demand for
bikes and helped the firm put a poor start to the year behind
it.