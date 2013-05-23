LONDON May 23 Halfords Group PLC : * Auto alert - Halfords Group Plc final dividend 9.1 pence per share * Auto alert - Halfords Group Plc FY pretax profit 71 million STG * Auto alert - Halfords Group Plc total dividend 14 pence per share * Autocentres strategy remains unchanged; growth of 20-30 new centres per year

to continue * .£100m of retail capital investment over three years * Group sales target of £1BN in FY 2016 * Vital investments will inevitably reduce short-term retail profitability * Will deliver long-term revenue and profit growth * Anticipated that group EBITDA may not exceed current levels until FY 2016 * Board to recommend a rebasing of the dividend * Anticipated that the FY 2014 full-year dividend would be reset to around 14

pence per share * FY dividend would potentially remain around this level as approaches nearer

2x dividend/earnings cover