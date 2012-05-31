* FY pretax profit down 27 pct to 92.2 mln stg, in line

* Says retail sales in FY 2013 have been disappointing

LONDON May 31 Bicycles to car parts retailer Halfords said sales over the last two months had been "very disappointing", as it reported a steep decline in profit for the year to end-March, in line with estimates.

"Retail sales in the financial year 2013 have been very disappointing so far. In particular we have not seen the usual seasonal demand for cycling and outdoor leisure products," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"We believe some of these sales are deferred rather than cancelled, and we expect a stronger performance from these categories as the year progresses."

The wettest April on record has affected sales across the high street, exacerbating an already tough situation as British shoppers cut back on spending due to muted wages growth and government austerity measures.

Home improvements group Kingfisher reported a steep fall in first quarter profit on Thursday, as the torrential rain put shoppers off buying seasonal ranges.

Full-year underlying profit at Halfords for the year to end-March fell 27 percent to 92.2 million pounds ($143.2 million), in line with estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Sales were down about 1 percent at 863 million pounds.

Shares in the company closed at 275.9 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at about 520 million pounds.