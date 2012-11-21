* H1 underlying pretax profit 41.9 mln stg, down 23 pct
* Sales 455.6 mln stg, up 0.4 pct
* Interim div maintained at 8 pence
* H2 planning assumptions unchanged
* Sees year profit of 66-70 mln stg
LONDON, Nov 21 British bicycles-to-car-parts
group Halfords posted a 23 percent slump in first half
profit as a better second quarter sales performance failed to
offset a poor start to the year.
The firm, which trades from over 460 Halfords stores in the
UK and Ireland as well as over 260 Autocentres, said on
Wednesday it made a pretax profit before one off items of 41.9
million pounds ($66.7 million) in the 26 weeks to Sept. 28.
That was in line with company guidance of 40-42 million
pounds issued last month but down from 54.7 million pounds made
in the same period last year.
First half sales rose 0.4 percent to 455.6 million pounds,
with a weather-impacted first quarter fall in sales at stores
open over a year of 5.6 percent reversing to a rise of 5.6
percent in the second quarter, as demand for bikes rose on the
back of Britain's success in the Tour de France and Olympics.
British retailers are mostly struggling as consumers hold
back spending in the face of job insecurity, rising prices,
subdued wages growth and government austerity measures.
Halfords, which last month appointed Matt Davies, the former
Pets at Home boss, as its chief executive, said its second-half
planning assumptions were unchanged and it maintained full-year
profit guidance of 66-70 million pounds.
The group ended the period with net debt of 107.9 million
pounds and, as expected, is paying an unchanged interim dividend
of 8 pence a share.
Shares in Halfords, up 45 percent over the last three
months, closed Tuesday at 345 pence, valuing the business at 387
billion pounds.