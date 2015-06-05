(Adds details, comments, shares)
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, June 5 British car parts to bikes
retailer Halfords posted a better than expected rise in
annual profit as its customer service push and improved cycling
ranges helped it hit its 1 billion pound ($1.5 billion) sales
target a year early.
In Halfords' first update since Jill McDonald joined from
McDonald's in May to replace Matt Davies as chief executive, the
firm said pretax profit for the year to March 27 rose 11.4
percent to 81.1 million pounds ($124 million), ahead of
analysts' forecast of 78.9 million, according to Reuters data.
Under Davies, who in May ended a successful two-and-a-half
year spell as CEO to lead the UK operations of Britain's No.1
supermarket Tesco, Halfords launched an investment
drive to improve stores, customer service and cycling ranges in
order to push sales to 1 billion pounds by 2016.
Halfords said on Friday total revenue grew 6.9 percent to
just over 1 billion pounds, with like-for-like retail sales up 7
percent. Car maintenance sales rose 8.5 percent, helped by its
fitting service, with cycling sales up 11.4 percent.
Shares in Halfords, which runs 470 stores and 305 Autocentre
car repair units, were up 2.1 percent in early trade to 495
pence.
"New CEO Jill McDonald takes over a company with strong
momentum," said Investec analyst Kate Calvert, who has a buy
rating on the stock. "The job of modernising Halfords will be
far from complete when the original 3 year plan ends in 2016."
Boosted by British cycling successes at events such as the
Olympics and Tour de France, cycling has increased in
popularity, with Halfords expanding its accessories, bike ranges
and improving online categories to tap demand.
Last year the firm reopened its specialist bike shop Cycle
Republic, having shuttered it in 2009, with analysts at Deutsche
Bank expecting the business to add 200 million pounds to sales.
Halfords said more remained to be done in its turnaround
push after years of under-investment and increasing online
competition, with more staff training and store revamps
scheduled this year, as well as a move to become a click and
collect hub for other retailers in order to drive footfall.
The firm guided to a decline of 25-75 basis points in its
retail gross margin for its 2015-2016 fiscal year due to higher
sales of lower margin cycling categories and said retail
operating costs would increase by 4-5 percent.
($1 = 0.6518 pounds)
