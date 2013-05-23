* Pretax profit falls 22 pct to 72 mln stg
* Unveils 100 mln-stg plan to invest in retail business
* Cuts dividend, profits to be hit until 2016
* Shares down 15 pct
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, May 23 Cycles-to-car-parts retailer
Halfords has cut its dividend by a third to help fund a
multi-million pound investment programme, warning this would
keep earnings below last year's level for the next two years.
Shares in the British company, up sharply in the past month,
slumped to a six-week low of 320 pence and were down 15 percent
at 336p by 1049 GMT.
Outlining his strategy on Thursday alongside an expected 22
percent drop in annual profit, Chief Executive Matt Davies said
profit would continue to be hit in the short term while he
invests 100 million pounds in staff training, store revamps, new
cycling ranges and an improved online offering.
The investment is the key plank of a turnaround plan
announced by Davies, who joined Halfords last October, aimed at
revitalising sales that have declined in 10 of its last 13
quarters on a same-store basis, as a result of falling customer
service levels and rising online competition.
"There is a burning need to generate some sales growth for
this business and the plan that we have outlined today we
believe will do that," said Davies, who garnered a reputation
for strong customer service during an eight-year stint as CEO of
Pets At Home.
"There is no do-nothing scenario," Davies added. "The cost
base is rising, there are very few costs to take out, it's not
been generating like-for-like (retail sales growth), so if you
roll that forward on that basis, it's not very pretty."
He set a target of lifting annual sales to 1 billion pounds
($1.5 billion) from 871 million in the past year.
To help fund the investment and account for a short-term dip
in profit, the group is making a 35 percent cut to its final
dividend to 9.1p per share, taking the full-year dividend to
17.1p, down 22 percent on a year ago.
The annual dividend would likely be rebased to around 14p
for the medium term, the company added, representing a 36
percent cut on a full-year dividend of 22p in 2012.
GOOD BUT COSTLY
Halfords, which trades from over 460 Halfords stores in the
UK and Ireland as well as some 280 Autocentres, posted profit
before tax and non-recurring items of 72 million pounds for the
year to March 29, well below the 92.2 million a year ago but at
the top end of recent guidance for the year.
Revenue rose 1 percent, helped by strong growth at its
smaller but better-performing Autocentres unit. Annual
like-for-like sales at its retail arm, which generates around 85
percent of revenue, fell 0.7 percent, compared with a growth
target of between 3 and 4 percent in the period to 2016.
Davies said the impact of its investment would mean core
earnings would not grow from the current level of 103.4 million
pounds until 2016, while profit would not get back to 2013
levels of 72 million until that time either.
To lead a sales charge, Halfords will focus on growing its
20-25 percent share of the 700 million pound cycles market, and
expand in other categories like parts, accessories and clothing,
and repairs. Stock and staff training will also increase, while
a new website optimised for mobile devices will be launched.
Around 50 million pounds will be spent on refurbishing 150
stores and modernising all of its cycling departments. It will
also increase retail operating costs by 21 million pounds.
Analyst Philip Dorgan at brokerage Panmure Gordon said the
plan was a good one, but more costly than expected. He reduced
his pretax profit forecast for 2014 by 32 percent to 58 million
pounds and by 44 percent to 58 million for 2015.
"We like the plan and we like the 1 billion pound revenue
target, but we were wrong to assume fast payback from
investment," Dorgan said in a note.