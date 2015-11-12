LONDON Nov 12 British car parts to bicycles
retailer Halfords saw a near 6 percent fall in
first-half profits due to a slump in sales of bicycles over the
summer, it reported on Thursday.
Boosted by British successes in the professional sport,
cycling has increased in popularity in recent years, encouraging
Halfords to expand its range of bikes, parts, accessories and
clothing and improving online categories to tap demand.
But the group said on Thursday its profit before tax fell
5.9 percent to 46.4 million pounds ($70.6 million) due to a wet
summer putting people off buying bikes, along with greater
discounting in the market.
Halfords, which trades from 463 stores in Britain and
Ireland and from another 307 autocentres, said retail trading
elsewhere was strong, with total sales up 1.8 percent at 533.5
million pounds, driven by its motoring business.
The news pushed Halfords' shares down 8.8 percent to 392
pence by 0906 GMT, placing it near the bottom of the mid-cap
FTSE 250 index, which was down 0.5 percent. The
group's shares have fallen 16.5 percent over the last year.
Chief Executive Jill McDonald, who joined from fast food
chain McDonald's in May, said there was an
"overenthusiasm" among firms to lower bike prices but said the
outlook for cycling remained strong and forecast that the market
would annually grow at a more modest rate of 3 and 5 percent.
"People are cycling more often, they're cycling for more
miles, and those customers are more likely to trade up their
bikes," McDonald said.
David Stoddart, analyst at Edison Investment Research, said
Halford's drop in cycling sales was a "bitter pill" but the
decision to increase dividends every year was a "sweetener" for
investors.
Halfords is on average expected by analysts to post a
full-year pretax profit of 83.1 million pounds, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates, down 1.2 percent on last
year's result.
($1 = 0.6576 pounds)
(Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Greg Mahlich)