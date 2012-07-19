* CEO Wild steps down, chairman Millard to lead search for successor

* Q1 underlying sales down 5.6 pct

* Sees H1 sales negative, warns on H2 sales

LONDON, July 19 British retailer Halfords said its chief executive David Wild was stepping down as it posted a sharp fall in quarterly underlying sales after a wet summer hit seasonal demand for cycling and outdoor leisure products such as camping equipment.

The company, which sells bicycles and car parts and repairs cars, said on Thursday that Wild had agreed to leave the company immediately and that chairman Dennis Millard would take on an executive role and lead the search for Wild's successor.

Halfords, which trades from about 470 stores in Britain and Ireland and about 260 Halfords Autocentres, said sales at Halfords stores open over a year fell 5.6 percent in the 13 weeks to June 29, its fiscal first quarter.

That compares with a decline of 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

"The consumer environment remains difficult and the unseasonal weather conditions this quarter had a direct impact on sales of cycles and outdoor leisure products," Millard said in a statement.

Poor weather has hit sales across Britain's retail industry in recent months, with the wettest April and June since records began, exacerbating an already tough situation as shoppers struggle with rising prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures.

The company said the poor start to the year and the ongoing uncertain trading environment meant it now expected like-for-like sales to be negative for the remainder of the first half of the year and warned they could stay mid-single-digit negative in the second half.

Under the expected sales scenario, Halfords guided that full year pretax profit would range between 62 million pounds ($96.9 million) and 70 million pounds.

A gloomy performance in the company's retail business, where life for like sales were down 7.5 percent, was offset by stronger sales in its autocentres unit which showed revenue growth of 9.2 percent in the period.

Shares in Halfords, which have nearly halved over the last year, closed Wednesday at 197.4 pence, valuing the business at about 394.2 million pounds.