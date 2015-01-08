Jan 8 Halfords Group Plc

* Announces matt davies to step down as ceo

* Announces that matt davies, chief executive officer (ceo), has resigned to take up position of uk and roi ceo at tesco plc.

* Matt will remain as ceo of halfords until end of may 2015, supported by halfords' well-established management team.

* Board has commenced a process to appoint his successor. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: