BRIEF-Delta Plus Group Q1 revenue up at 54.1 million euros
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 54.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 44.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 8 Halfords Group Plc
* Announces matt davies to step down as ceo
* Announces that matt davies, chief executive officer (ceo), has resigned to take up position of uk and roi ceo at tesco plc.
* Matt will remain as ceo of halfords until end of may 2015, supported by halfords' well-established management team.
* Board has commenced a process to appoint his successor. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 54.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 44.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE OF 1.8 MILLION LIRA ($502,512.56) VERSUS 1.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO