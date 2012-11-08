Kuwait picks EY to value stock exchange for potential listing-sources
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.
ISTANBUL Nov 8 Turkish state-owned Halkbank said on Thursday it has mandated its management again to issue bonds worth up to 3 billion lira ($1.68 billion).
The bank, which made the statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange, also said the initial mandate for the issue was given in March 2011. ($1 = 1.7859 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer)
DUBAI, June 4 United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas appointed Houlihan Lokey as financial adviser and Squire Patton Boggs as legal adviser for the restructuring of its $700 million sukuk maturing in October, sources said on Sunday.