(Adds details, background)
ANKARA/ISTANBUL, Sept 21 Turkey's Privatisation
Administration may sell a 24 percent stake in Halkbank
through a secondary public offering (SPO) within six
months, retaining a controlling stake in the state-run lender,
government and banking sources said.
Disappointing privatisation receipts have put pressure on
Turkey's public finances in recent years, with high valuations
and tough funding conditions due to the euro zone crisis forcing
the postponement of several tenders.
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek told Reuters this month that
secondary public offerings of some state assets were a
possibility as the government tries to boost privatisation
revenues.
"It's possible the SPO for the 24 percent stake could be
within the next six months," a source close to the matter said.
Turkey's privatisation administration (OIB) said on Sept. 13
it had chosen Citi and FinansInvest to advise on plans for
Halkbank's privatisation. The state holds 75 percent of the bank
and the remaining 25 percent is free float.
The source told Reuters the OIB was likely to sell the
remaining 51 percent state-owned stake through a block sale in
the future.
Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said late in May that the
government wanted to increase the free float of Halkbank to 49
percent.
Shares in Halkbank, which have risen 52 percent since the
start of the year, were down 0.3 percent at 14.90 lira by 1203
GMT.
(Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin and Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ayla
Jean Yackley, Editing by Nick Tattersall)