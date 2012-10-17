ISTANBUL Oct 17 Turkey's state-owned lender Halkbank said on Wednesday it planned to sell most of a 20.8 percent stake in a secondary public offering (SPO) to foreign institutional investors.

The statement, made to the Istanbul Stock Exchange, said 80 percent of the stake would go to foreign institutional investors and the rest to local investors. An additional sale option may be exercised, it said.  (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)