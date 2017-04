ISTANBUL Feb 8 Turkish state-run lender Halkbank has appointed Ali Fuat Taskesenlioglu as chief executive, the bank said late on Friday, after the previous head of the bank was detained last month in connection with a corruption enquiry.

Turkish police took the previous head of the bank, Suleyman Aslan, into custody on Dec. 17 along with the sons of three ministers and some prominent businessmen. (Writing by Daren Butler)