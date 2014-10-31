ISTANBUL Oct 31 Turkish state-run lender
Halkbank has decided to establish an Islamic finance
unit, in line with a government effort to develop the sector and
tap a pool of investors in the Gulf and southeast Asia.
The bank said late on Thursday its management would seek
regulatory approval for the Islamic unit, known locally as a
participation bank, but gave no further details on the plans.
"The Halkbank board has mandated the general management for
the establishment of a participation bank, and to carry out the
required processes for legal and administrative permissions," it
said in a stock exchange filing.
Islamic finance has developed slowly in Turkey, the world's
eighth most populous Muslim nation, partly because of political
sensitivities and the secular nature of its laws.
This changed in 2012, when the government issued its debut
$1.5 billion Islamic bond and kick-started regulatory moves to
allow wider use of Islamic finance contracts. The government has
since issued dollar and lira-denominated Islamic bonds.
There are currently four Islamic banks operating in Turkey,
which hold a combined 5 percent share of total banking assets:
Albaraka Turk, Bank Asya, Turkiye Finans
and Kuveyt Turk, a unit of Kuwait Finance House.
State-run Ziraat Bank has received regulatory
approval from the banking watchdog (BDDK) to establish what
would be the fifth Islamic lender with capital of $300 million,
the regulator said this month.
Vakifbank, another state-run lender, has also
been looking to set up an Islamic bank.
