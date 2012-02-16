ISTANBUL Feb 16 State-controlled Turkish lender Halkbank said on Thursday its 2011 net profit rose 1.74 percent from a year ago to reach 2.045 billion lira ($1.16 billion), in line with a Reuters poll forecast of 2.04 billion lira.

Halkbank also reported its Q4 net profit rose 0.9 percent from a year ago to 504.3 million lira, lower than a forecast of 506 million lira.

Halkbank General Manager Suleyman Aslan said the bank targets an increase of 10 percent of its net profit in 2012 and it would raise $2 billion in 2012 through eurobond issue and dual agreements. ($1 = 1.7688 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)