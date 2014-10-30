ISTANBUL Oct 30 Turkey's Halkbank said on Thursday its net profit rose to 601.5 million lira ($274 million) in the third quarter, beating a Reuters poll forecast of 587 million lira.

The figure compared to a net profit of 581.8 million lira in the same quarter last year.

(1 US dollar = 2.1969 Turkish lira) (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall)