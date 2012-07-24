BRIEF-Sanlam Group says key trends emerging during 2016 persisted into 2017
* Group maintained a resilient operational performance for first four months of 2017 financial year
ISTANBUL, July 24 Turkish state-run lender Halkbank said on Tuesday its second-quarter net profit rose 38.5 percent to 709.01 million lira ($389.67 million), beating a Reuters forecast of 608.5 million lira.
The lender's second-quarter net profit was at 512 million lira in 2011.
Net interest income rose to 1.18 billion lira in the second quarter from 790.9 million lira in the same period a year ago, according to an income statement posted with the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.8195 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)
* Group maintained a resilient operational performance for first four months of 2017 financial year
* Worries over early elections, ECB withdrawal hit Italian bonds