BRIEF-First Savings Financial reports Q2 earnings per share $0.94
* First Savings Financial Group Inc qtrly net interest income $7.2 million versus $6.2 million
ISTANBUL, April 29 Turkish lender Halkbank's net profit fell 26 percent in the first quarter to 530.4 million lira ($250 million), the bank said in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange, exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 514.4 million lira. ($1 = 2.1256 Turkish Liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Orchid Island Capital Inc qtrly net interest income of $25.6 million, or $0.77 per common share