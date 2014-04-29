ISTANBUL, April 29 Turkish lender Halkbank's net profit fell 26 percent in the first quarter to 530.4 million lira ($250 million), the bank said in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange, exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 514.4 million lira. ($1 = 2.1256 Turkish Liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler)