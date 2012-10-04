BRIEF-Wolong Real Estate to acquire stake in Junhai Games for 642 mln yuan
* Says it plans to acquire a 38 percent stake in online game developer Junhai Games for 642.2 million yuan ($94.32 million)
ISTANBUL Oct 4 A secondary public offering (SPO) for a 20.8 percent stake in state owned lender Halkbank will be completed in one year, Turkey's Privatisation Administration said on Thursday.
The statement, made to the Istanbul Stock Exchange, added that an additional sale option may be exercised. Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said last month that the government eyed privatising up to 24 percent stake in Halkbank. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
JERUSALEM, June 4 Israel's Adama Agricultural Solutions said on Sunday that a panel of the China Securities Regulatory Commission has approved its merger with Chinese agrochemical producer Sanonda, paving the way for the deal's completion.