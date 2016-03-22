ISTANBUL, March 22 Shares in Turkey's Halk Bank
fell 5 percent on Tuesday following the arrest in the
United States of a Turkish businessman on charges of conspiring
to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran, traders said.
The Iranian-born businessman, Reza Zarrab, was charged in an
indictment filed in a federal court in Manhattan, U.S.
prosecutors said on Monday.
Under a Turkish investigation which emerged in 2013, Zarrab
was accused with the then-general manager of Halk Bank and other
Turkish officials of involvement in facilitating Iranian money
transfers via gold smuggling, leaked documents at the time
showed. The Turkish case was later dropped.
Halk Bank said at the time its Iran dealings were entirely
lawful. Nobody from Halk Bank was immediately available to
comment on Zarrab's detention. At 0820 GMT, Halk Bank shares
were down 5 percent at 10.92 lira.
(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by
Nick Tattersall and Mark Potter)