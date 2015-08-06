UPDATE 1-Australia says would bar move of BHP Billiton offshore
* BHP could face civil penalties if Australia listing scrapped
Aug 6 Oil trader Andy Hall's hedge fund lost about 17 percent in July after failing to anticipate sliding crude prices as U.S. inventories piled up, a letter to its investors showed on Thursday.
The monthly loss was the second largest in the history of his Connecticut-based Astenbeck Capital Management firm, performance data accompanying the letter showed. The decline cut total assets under management at Astenbeck to about $2.8 billion, down about $500 million from June. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by David Gregorio)
* BHP could face civil penalties if Australia listing scrapped
CARACAS, May 3 Venezuelan security forces battled protesters who lit fires and hurled stones on Wednesday in rage at President Nicolas Maduro's decree to create an alternative congress, with another fatality taking the death toll to 34 during a month of unrest.