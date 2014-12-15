GM ceases Venezuelan operations after asset seizure
April 19 General Motors Co said on Wednesday that it is ceasing its Venezuelan operations after its assets in the country were seized by public authorities.
SEOUL Dec 16 South Korean tyre maker Hankook Tire is considering partnering with private equity firm Hahn & Company to jointly bid for Halla Visteon Climate Control Corp, an official at Hankook Tire told Reuters, without elaborating.
Korea Economic Daily reported that Hahn & Company was in final talks to attract Hankook Tire as a strategic investor for the deal, citing unidentified banking and industry officials.
The newspaper also said that Hankook may pay 30 percent of the deal estimated at 3.9 trillion Korean won ($3.55 billion).
U.S. automotive parts maker Visteon Corp was in discussion to sell a controlling stake in its South Korean unit Halla Visteon Climate Control Corp to Hahn & Company, Halla Visteon said in a regulatory filing last month. ($1 = 1,098.0900 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Michael Perry)
SYDNEY, April 20 Global retail juggernaut Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it plans to offer its retail shopfront service in Australia, confirming rumours which have circulated for years about its plans to expand into the world's 12th-largest economy.