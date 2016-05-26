BRIEF-Guanfu Holdings to buy back up to 100 mln yuan worth of company shares
* Says it plans to buy back up to 100 million yuan ($14.53 million) company shares at up to 4.0 yuan per share
May 26 Halla Holdings Corporation :
* Says it will merge with Halla Investment & Consulting Company
* Says merger ratio of 1.0000000 : 0.0244361 between company and Halla Investment & Consulting
* Expects merger effective date of Aug. 1
* Company will survive and Halla Investment & Consulting will be dissolved after the merger
May 17 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that it plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried workforce in North America and Asia.