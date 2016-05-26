May 26 Halla Holdings Corporation :

* Says it will merge with Halla Investment & Consulting Company

* Says merger ratio of 1.0000000 : 0.0244361 between company and Halla Investment & Consulting

* Expects merger effective date of Aug. 1

* Company will survive and Halla Investment & Consulting will be dissolved after the merger

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/NbgmFK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)