Actress Halle Berry and boyfriend Olivier Martinez arrive at the Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills, California October 23 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

LOS ANGELES French actor Olivier Martinez has confirmed that he and Oscar winner Halle Berry are engaged to be married, the Miami Herald reported.

"Yes, of course it's true," Martinez told the newspaper in an article posted online on Saturday, referring to engagement rumors that have been swirling around the couple.

Martinez, who was in Miami for the opening of his South Beach restaurant, Villa Azur, also took the opportunity to set the record straight on the designer of the engagement ring Berry has been wearing since January.

Contrary to reports that the emerald ring is Gurhan-designed, it's the creation of jeweler Robert Mazlo from the actor's native Paris, he said. The Mazlo jewelers have been designing jewelry for "kings and queens for many centuries," Martinez told the paper.

Berry and Martinez have been dating since 2010, when they worked together on the film "Dark Tide," due for release this year.

This would be the third marriage for Berry, 45, who won a best actress Oscar for her role in 2001 film "Monster's Ball." She was married to former baseball player David Justice from 1993 to 1997 and to singer Eric Benet from 2001 to 2005.

She had a daughter, Nahla, who turns 4 this month, with French-Canadian model Gabriel Aubry, with whom she is embroiled is a bitter custody battle.

For Martinez, 46, the wedding would be his first. He has been involved with a number of high-profile women, among them actresses Mira Sorvino and singer Kylie Minogue.

