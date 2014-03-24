WELLINGTON, March 25 New Zealand clothing
retailer Hallenstein Glasson Ltd reported on Tuesday a
40 percent fall in first-half profit as sales slipped, but said
the slide may have stopped.
The company said net profit for the six months to Feb.1 was
NZ$6.18 million ($5.28 million) compared with NZ$10.4 million
last year.
The result was in line with guidance given in January of a
profit between NZ$6.0 million to NZ$6.3 million.
Hallenstein Glasson, which operates men's and women's
clothing stores, said net sales for the start of the winter
season were up 2 percent on a year ago, but it gave no full year
guidance.
It declared a dividend of 12 cents a share compared with
last year's 16 cents.
($1 = 1.1707 New Zealand dollars)
(Gyles Beckford)