WELLINGTON, March 25 New Zealand clothing retailer Hallenstein Glasson Ltd reported on Tuesday a 40 percent fall in first-half profit as sales slipped, but said the slide may have stopped.

The company said net profit for the six months to Feb.1 was NZ$6.18 million ($5.28 million) compared with NZ$10.4 million last year.

The result was in line with guidance given in January of a profit between NZ$6.0 million to NZ$6.3 million.

Hallenstein Glasson, which operates men's and women's clothing stores, said net sales for the start of the winter season were up 2 percent on a year ago, but it gave no full year guidance.

It declared a dividend of 12 cents a share compared with last year's 16 cents. ($1 = 1.1707 New Zealand dollars) (Gyles Beckford)