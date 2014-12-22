FRANKFURT Dec 22 Germany's Gerry Weber said on Monday it had agreed to buy fashion group Hallhuber from private equity firm Change Capital Partners LLP, expanding into a market catering to women in their mid-twenties and above.

Hallhuber will start making a positive contribution to Gerry Weber's operating profit and earnings per share in the financial year through the end of October 2015, Gerry Weber said in a statement.

The two parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price, it said, adding it would probably finance the takeover by raising long-term debt. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)