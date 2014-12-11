BRIEF-Comcast says CEO Brian Roberts' FY 2016 total compensation was $33 million
* CEO Brian Roberts' FY 2016 total compensation was $33 million versus $36.2 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
HOUSTON Dec 11 Oilfield services company Halliburton expects to take a $75 million charge in the fourth quarter as it trims staff following its planned takeover of rival Baker Hughes, a company official said at Capital One's annual energy conference.
"We are right now anticipating a restructuring charge in the quarter, probably to the tune of about $75 million as we trim out some headcount and activities around the world," Chief Financial Officer Mark McCollum told investors.
The $35 billion merger is expected to allow the companies to weather a tougher business environment as oil prices drop and drilling slows.
Industry leader Schlumberger has also announced planned charges of $200 million for job cuts. (Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Terry Wade)
* CEO Brian Roberts' FY 2016 total compensation was $33 million versus $36.2 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
April 28 Fortress Investment Group LLC, the U.S. alternative asset manager to be acquired by Japan's SoftBank Group for $3.3 billion, is exploring divesting bond fund manager Logan Circle Partners, according to people familiar with the matter.