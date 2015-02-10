Feb 10 U.S. antitrust regulators have asked
Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc for more
information related to the oilfield services companies' proposed
$35 billion merger, the companies said on Tuesday.
The deal, announced in November, was expected to face stiff
scrutiny from the Department of Justice because the two
companies have overlapping business units not only in the United
States, but also in Asia and Europe.
"The second requests are a standard part of the regulatory
review process by the DOJ and were expected by Halliburton and
Baker Hughes," the companies said in a statement.
Halliburton had previously said it was willing to divest
businesses with combined revenue of $7.5 billion to satisfy
regulators. The tie-up will create the world's second-largest
oilfield service company behind Schlumberger Ltd.
The government's second request for information extends the
waiting period required until 30 days after the companies have
fully complied, the companies said. In November, Halliburton
said it expected the deal to close in the second half of this
year.
Earlier on Tuesday, the company said it would cut its
workforce by up to 8 percent because of low oil prices. In
January Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Miller said on an
earnings call that the company's job reductions would be in line
with those of its peers.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade)